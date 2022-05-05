Sports are often just one big metaphor for the power of opportunity.

And Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is the embodiment of that sentiment, having seen it from both directions.

With primary keeper Tyler Miller sidelined by hip surgery down the stretch in 2020, St. Clair helped the Loons surge into the playoffs and make a run all the way to the finals in the West.

He was anointed the starter in 2021, but after a slow overall start by the team Miller reclaimed the primary job and finished near the top of Major League Soccer in save percentage as the Loons returned to the postseason.

That put Miller into the lead spot heading into 2022, but a stomach virus pushed him out of the lineup before a match against the New York Red Bulls. St. Clair stepped in and delivered a clean sheet filled with spectacular saves. Now he's the primary keeper again, with a league-best .833 save percentage in seven starts.

"That year (2021) was definitely very frustrating. Some of that led into this year. I had a mental reset, thought I had a great preseason, and thought I deserved to be starting on opening weekend. Unfortunately that wasn't the case for me, but shortly after that my opportunity came," St. Clair said on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast. "I told myself this could be my one opportunity. In my position, some games you don't touch the ball at all. So it could have been one of those game. But fortunately for me it wasn't one of those games and I was able to showcase some of the things I had worked on."

St. Clair, who will turn 25 on Monday, clearly does not lack confidence.

He's been eager to showcase his abilities, particularly as he watches his native Canada as it prepares for its first World Cup in 36 years.

St. Clair was called up for one appearance by the national team during qualifying last year, standing in net for 90 minutes in a 7-0 shutout but needing to make no saves for the heavy favorites.

"It means everything," St. Clair said of representing his country. "We want to see Canada on that world stage, really making a name for themselves and getting a little more respect in the world."