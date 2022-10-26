Patrick Henry High School was built in Minneapolis in 1926. During its 96-year history between Morgan and Newton Avenues in north Minneapolis, tens of thousands of students have walked through its hallways, sung its fight song, and worn the scarlet and gray colors with pride. It is a fixture in the North Side Camden neighborhood, less than 2 miles from the Mississippi River and just one block from Victory Memorial Drive.

Because of the Minneapolis school board's unanimous approval of resolution 2022-0050 on Aug. 16 of this year, Patrick Henry High School will be changing its name. Four years ago, there was quite a battle over an attempt to change the school's name. That battle is now over.

On Oct. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Patrick Henry High School will sponsor the State of the School Address in its auditorium. According to the school website, after the address, there will be breakout sessions in separate rooms for discussions on the school's name change process. Families, community members, and alumni will have the opportunity to give input on potential name changes.

There has been much discussion on what to rename the school. Some suggest Prince Rogers Nelson High School whose new sports team nickname could be Purple Rain. Undoubtedly, Prince was one of the greatest musicians to ever come out of Minneapolis.

Another suggestion is to name the school Josie Robinson Johnson High School for the civil rights leader from Minnesota. Johnson has been described by many as the "first lady of Minnesota Civil Rights." Among other accomplishments, her leadership was indispensable in passing a fair housing bill in Minnesota in 1962.

Others have suggested that the school be renamed Crispus Attucks High School for a man commonly thought of as the first American killed by the British in the Revolution at the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. Attucks was of African and American Indian descent, a fearless patriot honored as a hero after his death.

Many have suggested names that represent the location of the school, such as Camden High School for its surrounding neighborhood. Given its proximity to Victory Memorial Drive, some believe Victory High School would be more appropriate. Still others have suggested Mississippi River or Northwest as acceptable names.

I believe that most of the names suggested are heartfelt and workable. No matter what school name is selected, I suggest that the name change committee should consider keeping the current team nickname of Patriots. More than anything else, when I attended Patrick Henry High School, I identified with the righteous fight against the colonial British Empire and America's victory in the Revolutionary War.

I also suggest it may not be wise to name the school for an individual. Human beings are flawed. Some of the most accomplished had negative traits, like being poor family members or friends, suffering drug or alcohol addictions, and/or being sexist, racist or just plain mean.

The old team nickname would work well with most of the new school location names now suggested: The Victory Patriots; The Camden Patriots; The Northwest Patriots.

By keeping the Patriot team nickname, the school formerly known as Patrick Henry High School could keep alive an important link to its past. Alumni from the last 96 years could feel an enduring connection to their old school. We do not have to wipe out history completely to correct injustices in our society.

A healthy compromise is possible.

Dave Berger, of Maple Grove, is a retired sociology professor, a freelance writer and substitute teacher, and 1981 graduate of Patrick Henry High School.