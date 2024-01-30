Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux scored 3:36 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators rallied from three goals down to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Monday night.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators, who won for the fourth time in seven games (4-1-2). Mads Sogaard allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 17 shots he faced the rest of the way to get the win.

Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron and Yakov Trenin also scored, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 31 saves in Nashville's fourth loss in five games (1-3-1).

In the extra period, scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Stutzle.

Nashville opened the scoring 8:26 into the game when Josi fired a shot from just inside center ice and it wrapped around and popped out front to McCarron who fired a shot past Sogaard.

Tomasino made it 2-0 when he won a race and roofed a puck over Sogaard with 3:30 left in the first, and Trenin extended the Predators' lead to three goals when he caught Sogaard out of position with 1 minute left in the period.

Batherson got the Senators on the scoreboard at 5:21 of the second as he settled a bouncing puck in front and beat Saros. It was his 17th of the season.

Stutzle pulled Ottawa within one at 9:20 when he scored his 11th, and Tkachuk tied it with his 21st with 2:50 remaining in the middle period after a faceoff win by Josh Norris.

Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic remained out with an upper-body injury, while Dominik Kubalik returned to the lineup after missing four games.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday night in their last game before All-Star break.

Senators: At Detroit on Wednesday in the their final game before All-Star break.