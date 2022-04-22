A 9-year-old girl has died after being accidentally shot in a southwestern Minnesota home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred early Monday afternoon at a residence near Lynd, a town southwest of Marshall, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said. An air ambulance took the girl from the home to a hospital.

The girl, whose identity has yet to be released, died early Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that while the circumstances of the girl's death remains under investigation, "the matter has been classified as accidental in nature."

Among the details yet undisclosed by the Sheriff's Office: who fired the fatal shot, whether anyone else was in the home at the time, and how the girl was able to access the gun.