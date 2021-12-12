Visiting the Norway House in December is like walking into a winter wonderland, only much sweeter.

The Minneapolis cultural emporium is in the midst of its seventh annual Gingerbread Wonderland, where candy-coated creations range from tiny structures buckling under the weight of frosting to elaborate replicas of some of Minnesota's most familiar landmarks.

In Norway, gingerbread (or pepperkaker) and holiday celebrations go hand in hand. Each winter, you'll find gingerbread cities across the country, including in Bergen, which claims it has the world's largest village. Since 1991, thousands of volunteers, schoolchildren and businesses have helped construct the city's Pepperkakebyen, which had more than 2,000 structures at its pre-pandemic prime, inspiring Norwegians worldwide to do the same.

While the display at the Norway house is a little smaller, it's just as charming. This year, more than 100 structures are on display through Dec. 31. Each has to be constructed from at least 75% gingerbread and must be 100% edible (minus the base and any lights).

Gingerbread houses brought to the Norway House before Thanksgiving were eligible for judging in several categories (see this year's winners below). But it's not too late for the bake-and-decorate challenge. Event organizers have adopted a more-the-merrier philosophy, and will be putting gingerbread structures on display as long as they come in. Later entries are still eligible for the people's choice award, which is presented on Dec. 23.

If building a gingerbread house sounds like fun, but transporting it does not, the Norway House has foolproof recipes for gingerbread and royal icing and a template on its website for an at-home holiday activity. Perhaps this year's creation will spark next year's entry.

2021 winners

This year's winners of the Gingerbread Wonderland are:

Best of Minnesota: Split Rock Lighthouse, baked by Maggie Karschnia.

Best Minneapolis Scene: Bob Ross Paints Minnehaha Falls, baked by Stacy Kaditus.

Best St. Paul Scene: Highland Park Golf Clubhouse, baked by Kathy Manderscheid.

Best Amateur: The Cozy Cottage, baked by Emily Antolick.

Best Kids (8 and under): Life of Christmas House, baked by Bryce Carol, 7, with a little help from Mom (Nicole) and Grandma.

Best Kids (9-16): Hagrid's Hut, baked by Lexie Mueller, 12, and Lydia Mueller, 10.

Most Creative: Minnesota Seasons, baked by Kirsten and Renee Poppenhagen.

Most "Koselig" (Cozy): Christmas Cuckoo, baked by Carly Gray. Honorable mention: Old Farm House, baked by Breta LeVasseur and Penny Birdsall.

Visiting Gingerbread Wonderland

Where: 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-871-2211, norwayhouse.org.

When: The display continues through Dec. 31.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Tue.

Cost: $7, $5 for members, veterans and seniors, free for kids 5 and under.

Note: Masks are required, and reservations are suggested. Make them online.