"There were no shortage of insults."

A network news reporter said that on camera, describing a combative political debate.

Does it matter that the plural verb "were" did not match the singular noun "shortage"?

I believe it does matter: a professional communicator — that reporter — should know better, and his editors should know far better.

That particular error, missed by his editors, has become commonplace.

The plural noun "insults" seduces the reporter into using the plural "were," instead of saying, "There was no shortage of insults."

We do have a shortage of gatekeepers to protect the language, especially in broadcast news.

Seduction by the plural reaches into other high places: "But a New York Times analysis of advertising data, along with interviews with media executives and personalities, reveal that Mr. Lindell's [political] influence goes beyond funding activism."

If "analysis" had been linked to "interviews" by the word "and," instead of "along with," the plural "reveal" would have been correct.

When I was about to graduate from journalism school, I went to NBC News for an "informational interview," hoping my ability would so dazzle the interviewer that he'd hire me on the spot. What he said remains one of the quotes I cherish most in my life:

"NBC News might hire you some day. You seem to have average intelligence."

He continued: "But we won't even consider you until you work several years for a newspaper, where anything you write will pass through three or four sets of eyes before it hits print. That process protects the public, the news organization, your sources and your career.

"We can't match that training. So go to work for a paper. Then, in a few years, call me and we'll talk."

That's how I landed as a rookie reporter at the Minneapolis Star, where editors drilled into all rookies respect for facts and precise language.

Success in any enterprise — banking, engineering, medicine, law, the news business — depends upon precision.

Commitment to precision in writing is not about nitpicking; every time we communicate, we need to make sure our words honor our mission.