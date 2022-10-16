Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DAVIS, Calif. — Miles Hastings threw for 328 yards and two scores and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 150 yards on 16 carries and scored twice and UC Davis beat Northern Arizona 56-27 on Saturday.

On the first play of the second half, Gilliam surpassed 4,000-career rushing yards with a 77-yard run to the Northern Arizona 3-yard line. Gilliam now is the 12th player in Big Sky Conference history to surpass 4,000 yards rushing.

The Aggies (2-4, 1-2) used four quarterbacks who collectively completed passes to 14-different receivers. A four-touchdown second quarter by UC Davis put it away.

It was the first time in 13 months that the Aggies topped the 50-point mark. They beat San Diego 53-7 on Sept. 11, 2021 and the following week beat Dixie State 60-7.

RJ Martinez threw for 314 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Lumberjacks (2-5, 1-3).

