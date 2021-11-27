ELON, N.C. — Jalen Gibbs had a career-high 40 points as Jacksonville State defeated Elon 93-81 on Saturday.

Gibbs, a senior transfer from Mount St. Mary's, hit 13 of 17 shots, including 10 of 12 from deep. His 40 points set a Gamecocks program record in the D-I era.

Darian Adams had 14 points for Jacksonville State (3-3). Brandon Huffman added 11 points. Demaree King had eight assists.

Zac Ervin had 18 points for the Phoenix (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Hunter Woods added 13 points and eight rebounds. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and six assists. Darius Burford scored 12 and Michael Graham 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com