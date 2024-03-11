Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. ? On a day the New York Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency, general manager Joe Schoen bolstered his team's weak offensive line by agreeing to terms with former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan will sign a three-year, $30 million contract with $17 million guaranteed, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can't officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Runyan has spent the past four seasons with Green Bay, starting this past season at right guard and at left guard the two before that. He was one of the league's top rated guards in pass protection.

The Giants, who missed the playoffs in 2023 with a 6-11 record, allowed a franchise-high 85 sacks in 2023, the second-highest total in NFL history.

Schoen came into the season looking to improve his line, particularly at the guard spot and right tackle. He now also needs a running back.

Runyan, who played at Michigan, is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jon Runyan Sr., who was noted for his battles with Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan.

Earlier in the day, Barkley agreed to terms with the Eagles on a three-year contract.

Barkley, who tweeted two eagle emojis on Monday, hit free agency after the Giants elected not to put a franchise on the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The team used the tag last season and eventually worked out a one-year, $10.1 million contract before the start of training camp.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl