Introduction: Host Michael Rand was surprised free agent cornerback Duke Shelley signed with the Raiders, particularly if it meant the Vikings didn't do more to try to keep him. In a decent sample size, he was the team's best cover corner last season, and the Vikings can use all the help they can get in the secondary. Plus a recap of the Gophers men's hockey team's 9-2 win and the Big Ten's ongoing struggle in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine helps break down Wednesday's return of Karl-Anthony Towns and what it meant in the big picture. With eight games left in the regular season, Hine and Rand try to decide how many wins it will take to get the Wolves into the postseason.

32:00: The Wild got a point, but it should have been two.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports