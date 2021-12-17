Provide a ride

Become a volunteer driver and provide rides for JFCS clients through the Garber Transportation Program, which operates Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valid driver's license, car insurance and good driving record required. Contact Dana at dshapiro@jfcsmpls.org to learn more. jfcsmpls.org.

Get settled

Help people coming out of chronic homelessness by building tiny homes, doing street outreach, providing purposeful work opportunities and more. Join Settled at settled.org/connect/volunteer-interest.

Tax help

Become a customer support volunteer and brighten someone's financial future in Prepare and Prosper's free, in-person tax preparation clinics. Be the friendly face that welcomes, guides and checks in our customers at one of 9 locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington and Brooklyn Center. Sign up for a no-strings-attached information session to learn more. prepareandprosper.org/volunteer.

Host for the holidays

ConneQT, a housing option where LGBTQ youth choose to live with community members, is seeking host homes during the holidays. More information at avenuesforyouth.org/hosting-a-youth.

Make fleece blankets

Kids in Need Foundation distributes free school supplies to students in need. Groups and individuals will tie fleece blankets for students who do not come to school with warm gear. Blankets can be any size or design. kinf.org.

Provide a meal

Purchase, prepare and serve a nutritious meal to 24 guests at Our Saviour's emergency shelter. Needed 365 nights a year. Total time on site is about two hours with dinner served at 7 p.m. Meal sponsorship is also an option. More info at oscs-mn.org/osh-volunteer-opportunities. Sign up at bit.ly/31w4TKA.

Ignite curiosity

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples include Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. successbeyond.org.

Vet to vet hospice

Ecumen Hospice needs veterans to volunteer with hospice patients who are fellow veterans. Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling. Minimum four hours per month for six months. Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org.

Horse therapy

Assist We Can Ride in Minnetonka with its therapeutic riding and hippotherapy programs. Daytime and evening shifts available. Help with feeding the herd, barn maintenance and special events. wecanride.org.

Pet visitor

Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores in Arden Hills has many residents who miss having a pet of their own. You can visit with your pet! No need to be a registered therapy dog, just have a loving, gentle personality. All visiting animals must be well-behaved and up to date on all vaccines. preshomes.org.

Dinner for youth

Help prepare dinners for youth (ages 16-20) staying at the Lutheran Social Service Metro Homeless Youth Emergency shelter. Prepare meals off-site and deliver to the shelter. lssmn.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.