Provide a meal

Purchase, prepare and serve a nutritious meal to 24 guests at Our Saviour's emergency shelter. Needed 365 nights a year. Total time on site is about two hours with dinner served at 7 p.m. Meal sponsorship is also an option. More info at oscs-mn.org/osh-volunteer-opportunities. Sign up at bit.ly/31w4TKA.

Tutor kids

Join Minnesota Reading Corps & Math Corps and help preschoolers through eighth-graders build foundational skills. All tutors are trained and coached; hundreds of tutors needed. Apply by Dec. 15 at join.readingandmath.org.

Tax help

Become a customer support volunteer and brighten someone's financial future in Prepare and Prosper's free, in-person tax preparation clinics. Be the friendly face that welcomes, guides and checks in our customers at one of 9 locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington and Brooklyn Center. Sign up for a no-strings-attached information session to learn more. prepareandprosper.org/volunteer.

Ignite curiosity

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples include Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival.successbeyond.org.

Mentor youth

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota Countywho arein need of a positive role model. It connects volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children to spend 1-4 hours a week with a child. Ongoing support and training provided.kidsnkinship.org.

Vet to vet hospice

Ecumen Hospice needs veterans to volunteer with hospice patients who are fellow veterans.Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling.Minimum four hours per month for six months.Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org.

Merch manager

Assist Twin Cities Pet Rescue to track inventory, update stock on the website and ship online orders. Strong organizational skills and tech aptitude are necessary for success.Hours are flexible. Willingness to provide support at events is desirable. twincitiespetrescue.org.

Thrift help

Christian Life Ministries' New Day Thrift Store receives donations every day. Help sort and organize donations.Flexible scheduling. Children under 13 are welcome with a parent.clmonline.org.

Pet visitor

Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores in Arden Hills has many residents who miss having a pet of their own. You can visit with your pet!No need to be a registered therapy dog,just have a loving, gentle personality.All visiting animals must be well-behaved and up to date on all vaccines. preshomes.org.

Driver

Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals and ensure that community hospitals have the blood they need. Valid Minnesota license and good driving record required. Vehicle (mini-van or smaller) provided. mbc.org.

Dinner for youth

Help prepare dinners for youth (ages 16-20) staying at the Lutheran Social Service Metro Homeless Youth Emergency shelter. Prepare meals off-site and deliver to the shelter. lssmn.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.