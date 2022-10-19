Simple can sometimes be sublime, as is the case with the iconic Italian pasta dish, cacio e pepe. The literal translation is "cheese and pepper," which to no one's surprise are the two defining flavors in a dish that only has a handful of ingredients.

Its minimalist approach is what makes it so good, as the cacio and pepe come together in such perfect balance. Which is what inspired me to try the duo in other, non-pasta dishes, as I've done with this week's Baked Cacio e Pepe Dip.

This time of year, when the entertaining season kicks into high gear on both gamedays and holidays, having a unique dip in your repertoire with ingredients you're likely to already have in the kitchen — and that comes together quickly and easily — can take the stress level down a notch or two. This one delivers on both fronts.

The "pepe" in cacio e pepe, is one that almost everyone has on hand, black pepper.

Most of us think of pepper only as the inevitable partner to salt, which doesn't seem fair. Pepper brings its own unique flavor profile, ranging from piney to citrusy, to the party.

Whenever I call for black pepper in a recipe, which, as you can imagine, happens frequently, I always add the words "freshly ground." That's because the pepper you purchase pre-ground has a fraction of the flavor of freshly ground black pepper.

Getting the most out of your pepper is important, even when it's just an underlying seasoning. I mean, why add it at all if it doesn't taste like anything? It's even more important when pepper is one of the foundations of the dish, as it is here. The moral of the story: Grind your own.

Pecorino Romano is the cheese of choice in the classic version of cacio e pepe. It's an aged, salty hard cheese, similar to Parmigiano-Reggiano. Although the two can often be used interchangeably, there are some important differences. Pecorino tends to be saltier than Parmigiano, and Parmigiano-Reggiano is made with cow's milk, while Pecorino Romano comes from sheep's milk, which gives it a slightly more pungent and assertive flavor.

Both the cacio and the pepe shine in this creamy, gooey appetizer. I like to serve it with toasted baguette slices, dusted with a little more freshly ground black pepper, but don't forget to add some fresh vegetables to the dipper tray, too, as the combination of cool veggies with the hot, salty dip is irresistible.

Baked Cacio e Pepe Dip with Black Pepper Crostini

Serves 6.

Perfect for gameday or holiday entertaining, this warm, cheesy, peppery dip delivers all the goodness you love in the iconic pasta dish. From Meredith Deeds.

• 12 baguette slices (1/2-in. thick, cut on bias)

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more for the crostini

• 12 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 1 c. shredded Mozzarella cheese (4 oz.)

• 3/4 c. shredded Pecorino Romano (3 oz.)

• 1/4 c. heavy cream

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• Cut-up vegetables, as desired

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 1-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Place baguette slices on baking sheet and brush both sides with olive oil. Bake, turning halfway through, for about 10 minutes, or until lightly browned. Sprinkle the crostini with pepper to taste.

Into the bowl of a food processor, add the cream cheese, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, cream, 2 teaspoons black pepper and garlic. Pulse 3 or 4 times, until well combined. Spoon into the baking dish and spread out evenly. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the dip is hot and the top is lightly browned. Grind a little more black pepper over the top. Serve with the black pepper crostini and fresh vegetables, as desired.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.