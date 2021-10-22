BERLIN — A train driver in Germany has died after being hit by a falling branch during a storm that swept across a swath of central Europe, police said Friday.

The 50-year-old man had stopped his train near Templin, north of Berlin, on Thursday to help a colleague clear away branches that had fallen onto the tracks, police said. He was then hit by a branch himself and taken to a hospital, where he died on Friday morning, news agency dpa reported.

Thursday's storm killed four people in Poland and caused damage and disruption from northwestern France to the continent's east.

Train services were disrupted by uprooted trees littering tracks in France, Germany and the Netherlands and many buildings' roofs were damaged.