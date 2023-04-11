Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Ronja Hark and Nicola Eisenschmid scored and Germany advanced to face the United States in the women's world hockey championship quarterfinals, beating Hungary 2-1 on Tuesday.

Sandra Abstreiter made 36 saves to help Germany finish second behind Finland in Group B, with the top three in Group B and all five in Group A advancing. Reka Dabasi scored for Hungary, and Aniko Nemeth stopped 24 shots.

Sweden took the final spot from Group B, routing France 8-2 to set up a quarterfinal against two-time defending champion Canada.

On Monday night, Canada won Group A, outlasting the United States 4-3 on Jamie Lee Rattray's goal in the ninth round of a shootout.

For Sweden, Hanna Olsson had four goals and three assists, linemate Lina Ljungblom added two goals and three assists and Emma Soderberg made 22 saves.

In the night game, the Czech Republic faced Switzerland to determine the Nos. 3 and 4 spots in Group A. The winner will face Finland in the quarterfinals, and the loser will play Japan.

