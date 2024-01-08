BERLIN — German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer has died at 78, news agency dpa reports.
Most Read
-
3M freezing pensions for non-union employees in 2028
-
St. Paul will swear in its first all-female City Council on Tuesday. How did we get here?
-
Snowstorm warnings in place for southwestern, southern Minnesota today, 'much colder air' coming for the weekend
-
Five Extra Points: Plenty of reasons for Vikings' 2023 failings
-
Updated Marine on St. Croix 'chalet' with river valley charm lists for $589,000