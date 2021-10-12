BERLIN — Hundreds of police officers were searching for a missing 8-year-old girl Tuesday in a forested area along the German-Czech border in Bavaria.

The girl, who was only identified by her first name, Julia, went missing with her brother and nephew Sunday as the family took a break while hiking in the Bohemian Forest.

While the two boys, ages 6 and 9, were located Sunday evening in the forest near the Bavarian town of Waldmuenchen, the girl remained missing.

About 800 German and Czech police officers, firefighters, 40 tracking dogs, helicopters and drones are involved in the search, German news agency dpa reported.

Temperatures in the area have been near freezing, and authorities are worried the girl may not survive much longer in the cold. They assume she got lost in the forest and do not think she was a victim of a crime.

"The (survival) chances of the girl are going down by the hour," police spokesperson Josef Weindl told German daily newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

"Without food and drinks, a child can survive for more than two days" he said, adding that the cold weather was the main problem.

The girl and her family are from Berlin, dpa said.

The Bohemian Forest is known to be so impenetrable that authorities asked possible volunteers not to join the search because otherwise more people might go missing, they said.

"It's a difficult territory," Czech police spokesperson Dana Ladmanova said, according to dpa.