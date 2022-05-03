BERLIN — Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim, drawing allegations of police violence after a video surfaced allegedly showing him being beaten by officers while lying on the ground.

Gokay Akbulut, a federal lawmaker who represents Mannheim, called Tuesday for a thorough investigation of the case, saying it demonstrated the need for an independent complaints procedure.

Police in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said officers were alerted by a doctor at Mannheim's Central Institute of Mental Health that a patient required help.

The 47-year-old man resisted officers, prompting them to "exert immediate force" whereupon he collapsed and had to be resuscitated, state police said. The man later died in hospital.

A short video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting the head of a man lying on the ground.

Lawmaker Akbulut called for demonstrations "to keep up the pressure so there is a full investigation" and said it was important for police to be properly trained in how to deal with people who have mental health problems.