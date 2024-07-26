Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius ''Rara'' Thomas was arrested on charges of cruelty to children and battery early Friday, adding to the team's recent legal woes.

Athens-Clarke County jail records show Thomas was booked at 3:20 a.m. on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Bail had not been set as of late Friday morning.

It is the second arrest for Thomas in two years. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested by University of Georgia police on Jan. 23, 2023, on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. The charges were dropped.

Details on Friday's arrest, which also are family violence offenses, were not immediately available. It was not known if Thomas had obtained legal representation.

Georgia executive associate athletic director for strategic communications Steven Drummond said in a statement provided to The Associated Press ''this is a pending legal matter. We will have no further comment at this point.''

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke at the Southeastern Conference media days on July 16 about attempts to address repeated driving offenses by his players.

Smart said players have been suspended and fined through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school's athletes.

Georgia players have been involved in 24 driving-related violations (DUI, reckless driving or speeding), The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported, including a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023.

''The incidents that have been happening off the field are not something we condone,'' Smart said at the SEC media days. ''It's very unfortunate, disappointing, I guess is the best word.''

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash on Jan. 15, 2023, just days after the Bulldogs won the national title game.

___

