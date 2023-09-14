ATLANTA — Georgia judge rules Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, who are set for trial Oct. 23.
Most Read
-
Police: Man kills brother, 7, in Eden Prairie home and is arrested
-
Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
-
Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Eagles preview: Who wins and why
-
Minnesota household income continues to decline, putting more families in need
-
Fire damages historic Hastings creamery that closed last month