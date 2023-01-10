Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia was No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, becoming the 12th back-to-back national champion in the history of the rankings after routing TCU on Monday night.

The Horned Frogs were No. 2, their best final rankings since the 2010 season. Michigan was No. 3, followed by Ohio State and Alabama. The poll is presented by Regions Bank.

The Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship game 65-7 to secure their third AP title overall. Their first came in 1980. Georgia also became the 14th school with as many as three AP national titles.

The last team to finish consecutive seasons No. 1 in the AP Top 25 was Alabama in 2011 and '12.

