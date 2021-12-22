George Mason (7-5) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for George Mason. George Mason has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Wisconsin has moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Nicholls State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis has averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Patriots, Josh Oduro has averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while D'Shawn Schwartz has put up 14.6 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Oduro has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He's also converted 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Badgers are 9-0 when they score at least 61 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Patriots are 6-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 1-5 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Wisconsin has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin has committed a turnover on just 12.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Badgers have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com