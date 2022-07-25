Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

That Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane to 2½ years rather than the 5¼ to 6½ suggested by prosecutors in connection with the murder of George Floyd (front page, July 22) was an ironic act of mercy in the face of the sought-after revenge sentencing at all cost.

Do you think the judge might have understood something lost on prosecutors, jurors and, really, all those who have never worked as a police officer?

That Floyd's brother and nephew expressed their disappointment with the reduced sentence is no surprise. Who wouldn't want the maximum sentence for the killers of a loved one? But there is something every non-cop doesn't understand about this case. Lane, a four-day police officer, should never have been charged with a crime. His charging was a sad act of appeasement in a city whose leaders, attorney general and media prosecuted him long before his court appearance.

Under normal circumstances, a veteran cop would be expected and required to stop the horrendous malevolent act of murder that veteran police officer Derek Chauvin committed on Floyd. These were not normal circumstances.

I know I could write about the differences between the police culture and any other (firefighter and military may be similar exceptions) until my fingers turned blue and still no one would really understand — or agree. Very briefly, the police job is like no other. Rookie patrol officers are placed in a squad car on their first day with a veteran cop who acts as the field training officer (FTO). It is impressed upon the rookie — by everyone — to follow the advice and example of both the FTO and all veteran officers on the street. It could easily be a matter of life or death, both for the rookie officer and those he or she comes in contact with.

It is a relief for a rookie to have a veteran officer to lean on. It is really more of a dependence than simply leaning. Rookies would be totally out of their league without their FTO there to guide them. Believe me, all the training in the world does not and cannot prepare you for that first day in uniform. As of that moment you are now tasked with both very mundane issues and those of life and death. You will be expected at all times to be prepared for both.

You will be expected to exude a presence of authority at some calls, of a lifesaver to those in medical distress, as a judicious decisionmaker on matters such as domestic assault (among others), as a empathetic professional at death scenes, and as a shining example of protector to all children.

You will deal with a diverse population, some of whom hate you because of past abuse or because they have been coached to hate you. (A recent video shows a St. Paul police officer serving a murder warrant being assaulted and sworn at by a toddler.) Regardless of your treatment, you must remain calm, controlled, professional and courteous — to a point.

The skills you develop over time afford you the ability to talk to and deal with anyone. Before becoming a cop you may not have dealt with immigrants from around the world. You may or may not have experience with persons experiencing mental health crises, or with drug users, or homeless people, or veterans struggling with PTSD, or people from the LGBTQ community. The list goes on, and you will have contact with all of them. All demand and deserve equal professional treatment.

I know I wrote "briefly." Sorry. But here's the deal: Lane had four days on the job. He'd probably acquired only half the accoutrements needed on his belt at this point. He was totally dependent on Chauvin's example which, as it turned out, couldn't have been worse. But that was not Lane's fault. That Lane attempted to intervene several times on Floyd's behalf is really a testament to his integrity. I expect that any veteran cop assisting Chauvin would have seen that the abuse Chauvin was subjecting Floyd to was way out of control and would have stopped it as soon as possible after Chauvin applied his knee to Floyd's neck.

It's good that police departments are now teaching rookies, along with all cops, that they should and must stop abusive treatment by any officer, regardless of time on the job and rank. In practice, that will probably remain a challenge. Police departments are paramilitary organizations, and cops are taught to comply with orders (or actions) of superior rank and time on the job. In most instances it works. Someone has to take charge of a scene when several officers are summoned to a serious call, such as in-progress shootings or assaults of any type. Rookies are only too glad to defer to veteran officers on these most serious calls. Lane had four days.

I've talked to officers I started with about this case and we considered what we would have done had we been in Lane's shoes, dealing with a respected officer from our department that was totally out of control — on our fourth day. The best we could come up with was "I hope I could have stopped him and done the right thing." I know that's not good enough.

Richard Greelis, of Bloomington, is a retired police officer.