Gentry Academy named Kyle Follmer as its boys hockey coach Wednesday.

Follmer has been an assistant coach for the New Mexico Ice Wolves, a junior team, for the past two seasons. He is a 2006 graduate of St. Paul Como Park who played college hockey at Northern Michigan and five seasons of minor league hockey.

Follmer replaces Joe Cullen, who resigned after the 2022-23 season. Cullen, who had been Gentry's coach since the program's first season in 2018-19, is now coaching at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minn.

Gentry Academy, a Vadnais Heights-based charter school, returns 17 players from last year's squad, which went 19-9 and lost to Hill-Murray in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game.