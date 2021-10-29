"… The panic spread by Orson Welles' radio dramatization of a Martian invasion … was an alarming illustration of how easily we Americans can go off half-cocked, jumping to conclusions before allowing reason and analysis to intervene …."

— "We're a gullible people," editorial, Minneapolis Star, Nov. 3, 1938

When I was 7 or 8 years old, in the spirit of Halloween, our teacher played a recording of Orson Welles's 1939 radio drama "War of the Worlds." I remember thinking how overbaked it seemed. In my imaginings, Martians were old news, ho-hum, Gumby-looking fellows with oversized heads. Silly stuff. Not scary. Welles's radio program's attempt to evilize the Martians I knew sounded contrived and overblown.

That's why Mom's account of how that same broadcast "scared your dad half to death," sounded just as bogus and funny — at first.

Her story went something like this:

"Dad and I were in our 20s. We were sweethearts. On that Halloween, your dad and I and Manny, Harold and your Uncle Freddie heard on the radio that Martians were invading earth. All the boys panicked, but your Dad most of all. They were 'this close' to heading to Manny's uncle's home somewhere near Hibbing I think, where they figured the Martians wouldn't come looking to incinerate us.

"I remember taking Dad's hand. It was shaking, and I told him he was wrong about the Martians, that it was just a silly radio program. But he wouldn't believe me. Your grandma Ida, either. She was screaming from the kitchen window, 'Meyn Got! Zey kumen far aundz! Zey Kumen far aundz!'

"In the nick of time, Orson Welles interrupted his program and told us not to worry, 'War of the Worlds' was just pretend, a Halloween prank. Afterward I teased your dad a little too much and told him he'd been bamboozled. From then on he wouldn't talk about that night to me or anyone else."

But when I asked her what a silly-sounding word like "bamboozled" meant, suddenly her story felt like a punch in the gut: My own dad 'bamboozled' about phony Martians? I was mortified. Betrayed. Furious that he was duped like that. Then Mom made me promise to keep mum.

"Don't tell Dad I told you. He'd be embarrassed. It'll be our secret." She looked at me the way moms do when they mean business.

My promise was hard to keep. Earlier that summer Dad had teased me — more like scolded ("What's the matter with you?") — for hiding in our dank basement bathroom from the ghost of sixth-grader Joey G., a neighborhood bully who terrorized us younger kids. At day camp the older kids told Stewie, Lou and me that Joey's ghost was out to get us. Why? According to them, Joey G. had drowned at his lake cabin and his ghost blamed us. "Why? What did we do? What'll happen to us now?" we pleaded to know. "Oh, you'll see," was their cryptic warning.

We were positive we'd die before summer's end. Truly. Then, on the first day of school word spread that Joey G. and his family had moved to somewhere in North Dakota. Principal Blunt confirmed it. The immense relief we felt, even now, is beyond words.

"The whole Martian thing was humiliating for your father," Mom had said.I kept my promise for years. Until, when Dad and I were both old men, it was time I thought for a long-overdue laugh about his Martians and my ghost of Joey G.

It didn't happen that way. Instead:

"So, Dad. You still believe in Martians?"

"The radio said we were being invaded by Martians. We believed it."

"But Martians? C'mon, Dad. I'll never forget Mom telling me you were 'bamboozled'. You can admit it now." I laughed.

He didn't.

I still can see him stewing in his recliner. "Maybe I was. But it was real to us ... It's impossible to explain ... You wouldn't understand." Then finally, "You can't imagine our relief."

I said yes, I could.

Dick Schwartz lives in Minneapolis.