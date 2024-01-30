Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $12.24 to $145.78.

The package delivery service announced about 12,000 job cuts five months after reaching a union deal calling for job creation.

General Motors Co. (GM), up $2.39 to $37.78.

The Detroit automaker gave investors a strong earnings forecast for the year.

Nucor Corp. (NUE), up $7.76 to $184.40.

The steel maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), up $12.83 to $508.50.

The server technology company gave investors a strong earnings forecast for the quarter.

F5 Inc. (FFIV), up $3.99 to $189.36.

The computer networking company's earnings forecast for the year exceeded analysts' expectations.

Woodward Inc. (WWD), up $1.18 to $143.90.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets reported strong first-quarter results.

Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), down $7.46 to $110.33.

The maker of washing machines and other appliances gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Crane Co. (CR), up $6.42 to $120.03.

The maker of aerospace, electronics and engineered industrial products beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.