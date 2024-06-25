DETROIT — General Motors names veteran technology executive Marc Whitten to steer its troubled Cruise robotaxi service.
Most Read
-
Rapidan Dam near Mankato still standing and could survive floods
-
Woman charged following discovery of car she crashed on I-90 with Minneapolis murder victim in back
-
Seventeen manure pits reportedly overflow at large feedlots in southern Minnesota
-
Fired Mille Lacs executive who blew whistle on tribe's marijuana plans sues
-
Minnesota car dealers grappling with nationwide cyberattack