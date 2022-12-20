Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

General Mills is raising its outlook for the next six months as consumers continue buying the packaged food giant's products amid higher prices.

The Golden Valley-based company beat profit expectations in its autumn quarter even as it sold fewer products — a consistent theme among the many food companies raising prices to more than offset their own cost inflation.

"Our job is not to predict the future better than our competition, but instead to be better able to adapt to change," CEO Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks Tuesday.

General Mills now expects organic sales, which excludes acquisitions and divestitures, to grow 8-9% through the end of the fiscal year in June. That's up from 6-7% previously expected.

Adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share targets were also revised upward.

Supply chain disruptions have eased but aren't expected to return to a pre-pandemic normal over the next six months, Harmening said, and the company continues to expect high inflation into 2023.

"Even as we look across a longer horizon ... we'll still see an inflationary environment driven largely by wage increases," Harmening told investors Tuesday.

General Mills' profit grew 1% to $606 million for its second fiscal quarter, which runs September through November. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 beat anaylst expectations.

Revenue for the quarter reached $5.2 billion, a 4 % increase over the same period last year.