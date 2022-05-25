General Mills is selling the Helper and Suddenly Salad brands for $610 million as the food giant lessens its position in the boxed-meal category it helped create.

The sale to Eagle Family Foods Group is expected to close later this year.

Sales for Suddenly Salad and Helper — which include Chicken Helper, Tuna Helper and Hamburger Helper — totaled $235 million in the last fiscal year.

The divestiture is part of the Golden Valley company's "accelerate" strategy to put more focus on high-growth brands, categories and regions.

"This transaction improves our North America Retail segment's growth profile and allows us to increase our focus on brands and categories where we have the best opportunities to drive profitable growth," Jon Nudi, General Mills president of North America Retail, said in a news release.

Hamburger Helper was launched in 1971 and has seen its popularity wane in the last decade as consumers turn away from processed foods found in the center aisles of grocery stores.