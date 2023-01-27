Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A decade after buying chip brand Food Should Taste Good, General Mills has sold it for an undisclosed sum.

New Jersey-based Powered by Real Food From The Ground Up, a plant-based snack company, bought the brand on Jan. 3.

"Consistent with our 'Accelerate' strategy, General Mills is reshaping its portfolio," Chelcy Walker, a spokesperson for General Mills, said in a statement. "This sale is to the right buyer with clear expertise in the tortilla chip business. There will be no job loss as part of this divestiture, and no employees will be transitioning to the buyer."

General Mills acquired Food Should Taste Good in 2012 for an undisclosed sum. The multigrain chip brand was founded in 2006 by Pete Lescoe in Massachusetts.

Golden Valley-based General Mills has been shedding businesses in recent years — including Hamburger Helper and its European dough and yogurt business — as the company focuses on its best-performing brands, categories and regions.

The sale of the chip brand, however, comes as snacking remains a high-growth industry. Competitor Kellogg is spinning off its cereal and plant-based businesses so it can focus on snacks.

General Mills-owned Old El Paso released its first line of tortilla chips last fall, the Walmart-only Fiesta Twists.