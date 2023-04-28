General Mills said Friday it is recalling some of its Gold Medal flour nationwide after testing found salmonella in a bag of flour.

The voluntary recall affects 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of the Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. General Mills said consumers should throw away these bags if they have them in their pantry and call 800-230-8103.

No other Gold Medal products are affected by the recall.

The Golden Valley-based food company did not say Friday whether the recall is related to the dozen salmonella illnesses — including three hospitalizations — federal authorities reported last month linked to flour. Those illnesses, including one in Minnesota, were reportedly caused by consumers eating raw dough.

"Do not eat raw dough or batter — even a small amount can make you or your child sick," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. "Flour doesn't look like a raw food, but most flour is raw. This means that it hasn't been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning."

Neither the CDC nor the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have provided an update of their investigations into the outbreak in nearly a month, though the FDA signaled on-site inspections were initiated.

Salmonella affects more than a million Americans per year and is characterized by diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days following infection; most cases resolve without treatment within a week.

In 2016 General Mills recalled about 45 million pounds of flour, or 2% of its annual output, due to E. coli contamination.