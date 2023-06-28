Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

General Mills missed investor expectations for its most recent quarter as inflation battered the company on two fronts — higher input costs and consumers rejecting price increases.

The Golden Valley-based maker of Cheerios and Fruit Roll-Ups is pursuing more "efficiency" in its operations as a result.

That includes "shifting back to original formulas from more expensive alternatives we used during the pandemic in response to ingredient shortages," CEO Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks Wednesday.

General Mills reported a $615 million profit, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the fiscal quarter that ended in May. Analysts expected the decline — profits dropped 25% compared to the same quarter a year ago — but were looking for $1.05 per share.

Sales for the fourth quarter reached $5 billion.

For the full fiscal year, General Mills had a record $20 billion in sales. Profits declined 4% to $2.6 billion.

Over the next year, the company expects inflation to cool off significantly and sales to grow 3-4%, not counting any divestitures or acquisitions.

Harmening said consumers are growing cautious about their finances and the overall economy, "making it even more important for us to continue to invest in remarkable products, innovation and marketing that keep our brands relevant for consumers."

Advertising spending grew 17% in the past year and was 35% above pre-pandemic levels.

General Mills stock was down 5% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning.