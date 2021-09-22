General Mills Inc. is still riding the pandemic's tailwinds despite Wall Street's concern over inflation and higher supply chain costs.

The company brought in $4.5 billion in revenue this summer, more than it did during the summer of 2020 — surprising investors. Its biggest gains, announced Wednesday, were in pet food and convenience stores and foodservice as people got out of their house to travel and dine following widespread vaccination against COVID-19.

But the Golden Valley-based food maker's profit declined 2% to $627 million during the first quarter, ended Aug. 31, of its fiscal 2022.

"The global consumer landscape continues to evolve as we face new variants and see another broad rise in COVID case rates," Jeff Harmening, chief executive of General Mills, said in prepared remarks. "While the magnitude varies by market and by month, what has remained constant is that at-home food demand remains notably elevated around the world, relative to pre-pandemic levels."

Golden Valley-based General Mills reported adjusted diluted earnings a year of 99 cents, beating analysts' expectation by 10 cents for the quarter. The company's stock was up more than 3% in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Organic net sales — industry parlance for growth achieved without the help of recently acquired businesses — rose 2%, a notable uptick within the slow-growth packaged food industry.

The maker of Cheerios, Totino's and Yoplait posted sales decline 3% in its largest segment, North America retail, against last year's tough comparable when many consumers were more consistently staying at home.

Still, inflation is expected to elevate input costs for the company's fiscal year by as much as 8% due to extreme weather events, supply-demand imbalances and tight transportation and labor markets that, Harmening said, "are impacting not only our manufacturing facilities and distribution network, but also raw material supply and external production capacity."

The company recently raised prices on some of its goods sold to its retail and wholesale customers. In turn, Harmening said, "We're starting to see those actions translate into increases at the shelf."

General Mills completed the acquisition of Tyson Foods' line of dog treat brands, including Nudges, True Chews and Top Chews, and rolled out new cat food products under its Blue Buffalo brand, boosting the pet segment 25% in the quarter.

The company reaffirmed its full-year fiscal guidance, estimating it will likely now reach the high end of the range.