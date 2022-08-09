Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills Inc., saw his compensation rise more then 70% in the past fiscal year as the company hit all of its financial goals.

Total compensation: $12,285,188 for the year ended May 31

$12,285,188 for the year ended May 31 Salary: 1,250,000

1,250,000 Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,550,500

$3,550,500 Other compensation: $250,966

$250,966 Exercised stock options: $2,673,425

$2,673,425 Value realized on vesting shares: $4,560,297

$4,560,297 New stock options: 150,967

150,967 Median employee pay: $62,454

$62,454 CEO Pay Ratio: 196 to 1

196 to 1 Total fiscal 2022 shareholder return: 14.7%

Note: Adjusting to a volatile operating environment, responding to inflationary cost increases were and adapting to industrywide supply chain disruptions were keys to General Mills' success in their last fiscal year.

The company exceeded financial targets for the year earning executives bonuses above the targets for the year. Sales, operating profits and earnings per share all exceeded targets set for the year.

Harmening's total compensation amounted to $12.3 million, a more than 70% increase from the $7.2 million he realized the prior year. More than half of his fiscal 2022 compensation, $7.2 million, came from previously issued stock options or restricted shares that he exercised or vested during the year. Harmening's annual cash incentive of $3.55 million increased by $1 million from the previous year.

The pandemic changed consumer eating habits and people ate at home more often. With that in mind the compensation committee set financial targets for fiscal 2022 that projected a 2% decline in organic sales growth and 2.9% decline in adjusted operating profit. An economic recovery from the pandemic helped the company exceed those targets for the year posting organic sales growth of 5.1% and adjusted operating profit that grew 1.9%.

At General Mills, 80% of the short-term cash incentive target is for company-wide performance on those two financial targets and executives earned 166% of the target from the outperformance.

But 20% of the award is based on achievement of individual targets and includes a mix of qualitative and quantitative measures including completing strategic initiatives and organization development goals that include diversity and inclusion metrics but the individual metrics are not fully defined in the proxy nor are results against targets given. But the board determined that Harmening achieved 125% of the individual target in recognition of his "strong leadership through an unprecedented operating environment."

General Mills financial performance over the previous three years also determines the amount executives earn from performance share units and those shares earned the maximum 200% of the targeted number for Harmening.

Harmening is chairman and CEO of General Mills but a shareholder proposal asks the company to split the chairman and CEO role and whenever possible make the chairman an independent director.

An additional shareholder proposal presented by Green Century Capital Management, an ethical investing firm, asks the company for an report on the "scale, pace, and rigor of its sustainable packaging efforts by reducing its absolute plastic packaging use." The proposal suggests the company make goals for reducing absolut plastic use and to annually release metrics related to plastic use.

The board of directors at General Mills recommend vota against the two additional shareholder proposals.

Regarding the plastic packaging proposal General Mills noted there are "no widely available safe plastic replacement options that meet the wide range of requirements for our products."

In their defense of the plastics proposal General Mills noted their plastic packaging recycling efforts, packaging data provided in their annual Global Responsibility Report and their investment with other Minnesota companies in a plastic film recycling center being built in Rogers that is slated to open in 2023.