RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli forces are storming the Khan Younis hospital after evacuation of displaced people.
Most Read
-
8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade; 1 person killed
-
A grocery store was supposed to help spark a walkable neighborhood near the Mall of America. It closed in less than four months.
-
Snow, cold move into Minnesota - a temporary return to winter after record warm streak
-
Polaris snowmobile rider, company charged after Alaska collision that killed 3 sled dogs
-
Minneapolis-based Fair State Brewing files for bankruptcy protection, will remain open