Gay Softball World Series brings thousands to Minneapolis to compete

The 2023 North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance Gay Softball World Series got off to a festive beginning with an opening ceremony event at The Commons in downtown Minneapolis Monday nigh. More than 4500 participants on 225 teams will compete on fields competing at five softball complexes across the Twin Cities.