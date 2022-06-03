Gas prices continue to rise across Minnesota, jumping 11 cents overnight to an average of $4.50 a gallon, according to AAA.

That is up from Thursday when the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.39 and $4.23 from a week ago, according to the motoring club's survey of filling stations.

Two factors are fueling the steep increase, said Patrick De Haan, an analyst with the gas price tracking website Gasbuddy. Inventory at refineries in the Great Lakes and Midwest are at near record lows with production down about 1 million barrels a day since 2019, or a drop of about 5%, he said.

Meanwhile the summer travel season is in full swing.

"Demand [for gas] is up and the supply is not," De Haan said. "Nobody is sitting around and refineries are struggling to keep up."

The war in Ukraine is also pushing prices higher. Crude oil moved above $115 a barrel due this week due to fears of further global supply constraints caused by a European Union ban on Russian oil exports.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.76 on Thursday. A year ago the price was just $3.04.

Stations in Hennepin and Ramsey counties had the lowest average prices in the metro area, with Anoka at $4.56 a gallon — the highest, AAA said.

Drivers in northwestern Minnesota were paying the lowest prices on average. Big Stone County on the South Dakota border had the cheapest gas at $4.29 a gallon while drivers in the southern Minnesota county of Watonwan were paying the highest at $4.62, according to AAA.

On Wednesday, Minnesota broke the previous state record of $4.27 set in May 2013 by reaching $4.33. It's since risen another 17 cents.

It's not clear how high prices will go, but $5 a gallon is a strong possibility, particularly if something like a hurricane or other event knocks refineries offline, De Haan said.

"As long as demand continues to grow and supply remains tight, the pump prices are likely to continue to be elevated," said Meredith Mitts, of AAA Minnesota-Iowa.

Of Minnesota's neighbors, Wisconsin has the highest average price for a gallon of gas at $4.68 a gallon. Iowa checked in at $4.49 while North Dakota reported $4.44 and South Dakota at $4.43.

California had the nation's highest price at $6.29 a gallon, AAA said.

High gas prices have not deterred drivers yet as the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs steep pump prices, said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. But a AAA survey found 67% of drivers said they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number jumped to 75% at $5 a gallon.

"If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen."