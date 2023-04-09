DENVER — Stone Garrett had four hits and five RBIs, homering and doubling twice to help the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Saturday night.

Garrett was a triple shy of the cycle and set career highs for hits and RBIs as the Nationals built a 7-2 lead and held on for their second straight win.

Trevor Williams (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Rockies, who have lost six of seven, dropping to 3-6. Colorado wore green City Connect uniforms with mountains across their chests and has lost 10 of 12 in those outfits, which debuted last year.

Garrett hit a three-run homer in the third, his first long ball this season. He hit a two-run single in the fifth for a 5-0 lead off Austin Gomber (0-2), who gave up seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Washington led 7-2 in the ninth before Mike Moustakas hit his first home run for the Rockies, a two-run drive off Anthony Banda, and Elías Díaz had a two-run single against Carl Edwards Jr. With two on and two outs, Edwards struck out Kris Bryant for his first save this season.

Bryant has a nine-game hitting streak, the longest for the Rockies at a season's start since DJ LeMahieu and Carlos Gonzalez in 2016. LeMahieu hit in nine straight and Gonzalez in 11.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: INF Luis García was out of the lineup with hamstring tightness. García pulled up running out a grounder on Friday night and left the game. Manager Dave Martinez said García is day to day but was available to pinch hit.

Rockies: C.J. Cron was a late scratch from the lineup with flu-like symptoms. Manager Bud Black juggled his lineup, moving Moustakas from third base to first and inserting Alan Trejo in the lineup at 3B.

OUTFIELD KARMA

Daza appeared to make a diving catch of Victor Robles' blooper in the third inning but the play was ruled a double, a call confirmed in a video review. Daza's short fly to center in the sixth popped out of Robles' glove for a double.

UP NEXT

RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is to start Sunday for the Nationals against Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 9.64). Kuhl was 6-11 for the Rockies last season, his only year with the club.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports