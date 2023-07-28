

This week, you won't have to go to a garden center to ask about when it's best to water the lawn, how to deal with Japanese beetles on your roses or which kind of chrysanthemums you can plant now: There will be a couple hundred garden experts in town.

The 75th annual GardenComm conference will be held in Minneapolis and will have something for the 150 to 200 attendees as well as local garden lovers.

"It's primarily focused on horticultural-based businesses and [content producers] — books, podcasts, those types of things," said Chris Sabbarese, director of Riverside, Calif.-based GardenComm. But "there will be things for the general public."

Sabbarese said the conference, which starts Tuesday at the Hilton Minneapolis, will include educational sessions and workshops for garden enthusiasts, with topics ranging from bee lawns to trending plants of 2023. Michael Perry, the popular English gardener and podcaster known as The Plant Geek, will also be a guest speaker at the conference.

There also will be garden tours for out-of-towners and local garden lovers alike.

A bus tour on Friday (included with registration price) features six gardens across the metro area: A prairie garden on Lake Minnetonka, a rare-perennial garden in Waconia and a bee and stormwater management lawn in Plymouth are among the stops.

On Saturday, a bus tour ($75 individual passes) makes stops at seven metro area gardens — from a communal garden to an urban water garden.

"It's just going to be spectacular," Sabbarese said. "It definitely has a Minnesota flavor to it and is an opportunity to see some of the amazing gardens that are based here."

Tickets are $350 for members and $450 for nonmembers. To register or for a list of events, visit gardencomm.org.