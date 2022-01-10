Wolves at Pelicans

7 p.m. Tuesday at Smoothie King Center

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have won four straight by an average margin of 18.5 points. They won the past two without guard Patrick Beverley, who is listed as questionable because of right groin soreness. ... Guard D'Angelo Russell is shooting 19 of 26 from the field and 9 of 14 from three-point range with 22 assists in his past two games. ... Jarred Vanderbilt had career highs in points (21) and rebounds (19) in Sunday's win over Houston. He has double-digit rebounds in four of his past five games.

Pelicans update: New Orleans remains without Zion Williamson, who has not played this season as he recovers from a right foot injury. The Pelicans are 1-2 against the Wolves this season with the lone win coming 107-98 on Oct. 25. ... New Orleans is No. 1 in defensive rebounding percentage thanks in part to Jonas Valanciunas, who is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game. The Pelicans are also the fourth-best offensive rebounding team. ... Guard Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, but his three-point shooting is down from 38% a season ago to 33% this season.