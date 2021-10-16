Wild gameday

9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Kings, Staples Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: After taking on the Ducks in its season opener Friday night, the Wild stays in California for one more game to face the Kings. This is the first of 14 back-to-back sets this season for the Wild and sixth time the team has played one at the outset. Last season, the Wild went a solid 7-2-2 in second games of those sets. The team also banked six wins in eight matchups with Los Angeles earlier this year during the shortened, 56-game slate.

Kings update: The Kings kicked off their season Thursday with a resounding 6-2 victory over the Golden Knights. F Anze Kopitar scored a hat trick and picked up two assists. The Los Angeles captain became the 12th NHLer since 1967 to record at least five points in a season opener. D Drew Doughty also had a successful game, finishing with four points, and F Phillip Danault scored in his team debut. Danault and F Viktor Arvidsson, along with D Alexander Edler, were among the Kings' offseason acquisitions.