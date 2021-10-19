Wolves vs. Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. at Target Center

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830-AM

Timberwolves update: Opening the season at home for the second straight season, the Wolves will look to continue their recent strong play in home openers. The Wolves have won their past five and eight of their past nine home openers. This also kicks off a stretch in which the Wolves will play seven of their first eight games at home. G Jordan McLaughlin (groin strain) and G Jaylen Nowell (back spasms) are questionable, and G Patrick Beverley will be unavailable because he is sitting out his one-game suspension earned during the playoffs last season. G D'Angelo Russell led the Wolves in preseason scoring (15.7) and assists (6.7). C Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 15.0 points and led the team with 7.2 rebounds in the preseason.

Rockets update: Houston is coming off a league-low 17 victories in the 2020-21 season and is rebuilding with a young team led by G Kevin Porter, Jr., C Christian Wood and G Jalen Green. Porter averaged 16.2 points and 4.2 assists in the preseason, Wood 13.5 points and 10.2 rebounds and Green 13.2 points and 2.2 assists. The Rockets were 24th in the league in field-goal percentage in the preseason (.421), 28th in three-point shooting (.297) and 19th in scoring (105.3). F Danuel House Jr. (non-injury related) is questionable. G John Wall is with the team but not playing as he awaits a possible trade. He still has $92 million left over the final two years of his contract.