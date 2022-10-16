7 p.m. vs. Colorado • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild went 2-1-1 against the Avalanche last season, with both of the wins coming on home ice. LW Kirill Kaprizov and RW Mats Zuccarello had a team-high five points apiece in the season series. Zuccarello has 23 points in 23 career games vs. Colorado. He and RW Matt Boldy currently lead the Wild in scoring with four points each. Boldy has multiple points in consecutive games for the first time in his NHL career.

Avalanche update: The Avalanche hasn't played since Thursday, a 5-3 loss to the Flames. Before that, it opened the season with a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks. Gone from last season's Stanley Cup championship squad are C Nazem Kadri, RW Andre Burakovsky and G Darcy Kuemper. Expected to lead the way for Colorado are C Nathan MacKinnon and D Cale Makar. RW Mikko Rantanen already has five assists and LW Valeri Nichushkin three goals.