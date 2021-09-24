Tommies vs. Butler

Noon Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul

Radio:AM-1500

St. Thomas preview:The Tommies are 35-1 in their past 36 home games and this will be Glenn Caruso's 150th game as the team's head coach. Tommy Dolan has thrown for 210 yards in two contests, but has three interceptions and no touchdown passes. Leading rusher Tom Loeffler has gained 33 yards in two games. Two senior defensive backs, Joe Hird and Luke Glenna, are tied for the team lead in tackles with 17.

Butler preview:The Bulldogs (2-1) last played in the Twin Cities in 2019 against North Dakota State at Target Field. Butler is averaging 44 points per game. They lost to Illinois State (Division I) 49-7 in their opener then defeated DePauw (Division III) 49-24 and Taylor (NAIA) 77-24. They've rushed for 825 yards as a team with 10 touchdowns.

JEFF DAY