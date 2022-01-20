Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

7:30 p.m. Friday, United Center, BSN, 100.3-FM

8 p.m. Saturday, Xcel Energy Center, BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: At 22-10-3, the Wild has the NHL's seventh-best win percentage (.671). ... RW Kirill Kaprizov (16-28-44) has 12 points in his past six games. ... C Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) returns to center Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway. ... With G Cam Talbot (lower body) sidelined, Kaapo Kahkonen (2.58, .918) has the net, but Talbot could play Saturday. ... D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) has returned to practice but won't play Friday. D Jonas Brodin (upper body) and F Nick Bjugstad (upper body) are out.

Blackhawks update: G Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-0-1 with a .956 save percentage in his past five starts after a 3-2 shootout loss to Seattle on Monday. ... F Alex DeBrincat is the team's All-Star rep. He has 23 goals. W Patrick Kane (9-26-35) is the team's leading scorer and C Jonathan Toews, who sat out last year because of illness, has only four goals. ... The Hawks (15-18-6) are ahead of only Arizona in the Central Division. ... D Seth Jones and F Dylan Strome came out of COVID protocols, but forwards Kirby Dach and Brett Strome were still in Thursday.