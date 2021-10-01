MINNESOTA UNITED FC GAMEDAY PREVIEW

7 p.m. at FC Dallas • BSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons (10-9-7), who are in seventh place in the Western Conference, and FC Dallas meet for the third time this season. The Loons won the first meeting 1-0 on May 15 at Allianz Field. The teams played to a 1-1 draw on June 19 at Dallas. The Loons, who were 2-3-0 in September, are coming off a 3-1 loss at D.C. United on Wednesday. Midfielders Emanuel Reynoso and Ozzie Alonso did not play. ... This match is the first of seven in the month of October for the Loons.

FC Dallas update: FC Dallas (6-13-9), which is tied for 11th place in the Western Conference, was winless in six matches (0-4-2) in September. FC Dallas lost at home to Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday. ... Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi played in his 50th MLS match on Wednesday. Pepi, who turns 19 in January, scored his 13th goal of the season — tied for fourth in the MLS — to tie the MLS single-season record for most goals by a teenager (Diego Fagundez had 13 with New England in 2013). ... Defender Matt Hedges sat out Wednesday because of yellow card accumulation.

Injuries: For the Loons, Justin McMaster (thigh), Jan Gregus (ankle) and Hassani Dotson (knee) are out. Reynoso (hamstring) is expected to play. For FC Dallas, Beni Redzic (ankle) and Johnny Nelson (back surgery) are out.

JOEL RIPPEL