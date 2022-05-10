Loons Game Day

7 p.m. vs. Colorado Rapids, ESPN+ and SKOR North (1500-AM)

Preview

After a devastating 1-0 loss in stoppage time to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, changes to Minnesota United's lineup are imminent ahead of Wednesday's round of 32 U.S. Open Cup match. In their first game of the tournament at Forward Madison, the Loons used primarily backups, and some of those players are expected to cycle in again, including goalkeeper Tyler Miller. "There'll be a mixture," Heath said. "There will be changes from the lineup at the weekend." ... Attacking midfielder Robin Lod is recovering from an illness that kept him out Saturday and is waiting to "see how it goes," Heath said, for his availability Wednesday. Striker Luis Amarilla missed training Tuesday after also missing the Cincinnati game with illness. ... Colorado striker Gyasi Zardes, acquired in April from Columbus Crew, is ineligible for Wednesday's match because he already played a U.S. Open Cup game for a different team. "I don't think they'll change their system too much," Heath said. "And the games have been tight against them. I expect it to be the same."

Injuries

The Loons list MF Hassani Dotson (knee), F Patrick Weah (knee) and D Romain Metanire (thigh) as out. Colorado lists Braian Galvan (knee), MF Aboubacar Keita (ACL) and MF Oliver Larraz (right leg) as out. D Danny Wilson (hamstring) and MF Jack Price (hamstring) are questionable.