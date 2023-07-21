2 p.m. Saturday vs. Las Vegas • Target Center • ESPN

Las Vegas update: The WNBA-leading Aces (20-2) have won 13 of their last 14 games and are 9-2 on the road. Their only losses were 94-77 at Connecticut on June 8 and 80-78 at Dallas on July 7. ... A'ja Wilson is fifth in the league in scoring (19.9), tied for second in rebounding (9.6) and first in blocks (2.2). Jackie Young is averaging 19.2 points per game. Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 40 points against the Lynx earlier this month. ... Candace Parker (ankle), who hasn't played since July 7, is expected to return to action late next week.

Lynx update: They are 10-12 and ended a three-game losing streak, completing a four-game season series sweep of Los Angeles on Thursday night at Target Center. ... Against the Aces, the Lynx will try to avoid a season sweep. The Aces have won the first three meetings this season by an average margin of 25.3 points. On July 9 at Target Center, the Aces defeated the Lynx 113-89. ... Aerial Powers, who had missed 14 games because of an ankle injury, played 3½ minutes in her return Thursday. ... Rachel Banham (thumb) and Jessica Shepard (illness) are out.