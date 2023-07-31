Lynx at Connecticut, 6 p.m. • ESPN

Lynx update: The Lynx and Sun conclude their four-game season series with their second meeting in three days. The Lynx (13-13) ended a seven-game losing streak — dating to 2021 — with an 87-83 victory over the Sun on Sunday. It was the third consecutive victory for the Lynx, who were playing without leading scorer Napheesa Collier for the second straight game. ... Kayla McBride surpassed 4,000 career points — she now has 4,016 — to move into 44th place on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. ... Collier (ankle) is expected to miss this game, while Emily Engstler (shoulder), who did not play on Sunday, is questionable. Rachel Banham (thumb) is out.

Connecticut update: The loss on Sunday ended a three-game winning streak for the Sun (18-7). ... F/G DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points on Sunday. She leads the Sun in scoring (19.2 points per game). ... F Alyssa Thomas leads the WNBA in rebounding (9.8 per game) and is tied for first — with New York's Courtney Vandersloot — in assists (8.1 per game). ... The Sun, who are shooting 35.6% from three-point range, made just three of 17 three-point attempts on Sunday. ... Bernadett Hatar, a 6-10 center from Hungary who signed with Connecticut on Wednesday, is questionable because of a knee injury.