GOPHERS VOLLEYBALL GAMEDAY

Friday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Maryland • BTN Plus, 96.7-FM+

Gophers update: The No. 9 Gophers (15-7, 10-4 Big Ten) are coming off back-to-back victories, including a thrilling five-set win vs. Illinois last Sunday. They've won six of their last seven matches mainly behind the play of redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair, who was named Monday as Big Ten player of the week for the third time in five weeks. Landfair, the Big Ten's leader in points (5.08) and kills (4.54) per set had 20 kills vs. Michigan and 19 kills vs. Illinois last week. Hugh McCutcheon, who is stepping down after the season, will be coaching his last two regular-season home matches on Friday vs. Maryland and Sunday vs. Indiana.

Maryland update: The Terrapins (14-12, 5-9) started conference play with a five-match losing streak, but they responded with three straight victories, including a sweep against No. 9 Purdue on the road on Oct. 16. That turnaround was short lived, though, falling in four of the last six matches. But Maryland did win in four sets against Iowa at home last Sunday behind freshman Laila Ivey's 18 kills.